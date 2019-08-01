ValuEngine Downgrades SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Sell

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 30,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,299. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

