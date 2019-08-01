ValuEngine Downgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Strong Sell

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VTB Capital lowered EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVRAZ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Thursday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

