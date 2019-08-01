ValuEngine Downgrades BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) to Hold

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

BOSC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 49,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.94. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of BOS Better OnLine Sol worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

