ValuEngine Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Hold

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. 925,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $28,111.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

