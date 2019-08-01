ValuEngine Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Hold

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.
Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. 925,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $36.77.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $28,111.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.