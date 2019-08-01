ValuEngine Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
NYSE:BBL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 1,662,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79. BHP Group has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
