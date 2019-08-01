ValuEngine Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 1,662,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79. BHP Group has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

