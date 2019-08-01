ValuEngine Downgrades Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) to Sell

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aircastle in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of AYR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 371,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.57. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Aircastle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 239,909 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

