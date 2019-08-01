Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after purchasing an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,161 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,155,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,069. The stock has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

