US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $583-627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 281,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,756. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECOL. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

