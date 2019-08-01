Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $37.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

URBN traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 2,424,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

