Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UONEK remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,019. The company has a market cap of $98.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 146.85% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $98.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 7.00% of Urban One worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

