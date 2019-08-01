Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of UONEK remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,019. The company has a market cap of $98.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 146.85% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $98.45 million for the quarter.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
