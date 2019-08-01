UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.55 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), approximately 41,619 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 655,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

