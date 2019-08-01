Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 282,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,331. The stock has a market cap of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5,850.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

