Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Uniti Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.33.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Uniti Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Uniti Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

