UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 78.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 627,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,214,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 414,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 225.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,886.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,113. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

