United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 230,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,666. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,696 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $609,661.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 4,703 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $226,543.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,948.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.