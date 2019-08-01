United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

