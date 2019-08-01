United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UPS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
