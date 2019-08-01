United Bank Sells 431 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

United Bank decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Southern by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.06. 4,129,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

