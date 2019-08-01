United Bank Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 3.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Bank owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,894. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.