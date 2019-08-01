United Bank Has $320,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,995. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

