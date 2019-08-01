United Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nike by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Nike by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

