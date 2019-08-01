UMB Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.43. 771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,984. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $413,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,884.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.