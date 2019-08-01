Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.11-0.21 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.11-0.21 EPS.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 814,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $122,680.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $310,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

