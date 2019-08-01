U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.92.

USB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,472. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

