TrumpCoin Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,643.00 and $283.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00029557 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015316 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.02161009 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

