TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $252,284.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $252,284.00 and approximately $319,036.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00283194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01428872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

