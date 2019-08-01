TRON (TRX) Price Down 2.8% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Indodax, Bibox and Exmo. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $412.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00272312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.01410827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00113100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021114 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000548 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, DDEX, Hotbit, Bitfinex, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, ChaoEX, Tidex, Liqui, HitBTC, Coinnest, Neraex, Huobi, Allcoin, RightBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, Binance, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bibox, Rfinex, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, LBank, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Cryptopia, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, Coindeal, YoBit, Braziliex, WazirX, Livecoin, DragonEX, Liquid, Ovis, OEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Kryptono, Coinrail, OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.