TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,483. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.89.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 23,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,432,411.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,541,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $1,950,951.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,839 shares of company stock worth $15,088,473. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.