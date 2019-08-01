Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.57

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 386259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tribune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.38. Tribune had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tribune will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune in the first quarter valued at about $106,472,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 62.1% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,938,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after buying an additional 1,508,403 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 74.0% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,445,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,465,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 480.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after buying an additional 970,289 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tribune in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,694,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Company Profile (NYSE:TRCO)

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

