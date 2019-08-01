Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 1%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10, approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

