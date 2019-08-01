Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 7,163,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

