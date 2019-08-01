TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.39

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 1143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,959.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 227,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

