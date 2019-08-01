Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Reaches $121,017.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $121,017.00 and approximately $70,709.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00272964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.01411619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00113277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

