TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TSLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 298,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,726. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $77,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

