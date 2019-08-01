TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,290 shares during the quarter. TPG Specialty Lending makes up 7.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,514,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,765,000 after buying an additional 1,546,070 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,364,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,292,000 after buying an additional 125,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 21,253.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 665,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 662,263 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 362,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 48.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

