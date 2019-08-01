Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.16 and last traded at C$15.20, 451,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 742,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$664.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucille Miller bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,002.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,532.58. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$40,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,247,206.47. Insiders bought a total of 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $374,362 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

