Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Topcon alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOPCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. Topcon has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.