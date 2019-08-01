Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after buying an additional 208,780 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 629,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.56. 5,463,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,310. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

