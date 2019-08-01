Tokenbox Achieves Market Cap of $75,380.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $75,380.00 and approximately $22,732.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00280825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.01420344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00114950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tokenbox was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

