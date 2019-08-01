TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 5,020,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

