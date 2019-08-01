Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Titan International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Titan International stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 895,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,818. Titan International has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan International by 337.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Titan International by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti set a $8.00 target price on shares of Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

