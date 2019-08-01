Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.65.

TRI stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 616,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 378,160 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,862,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,674,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 205,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

