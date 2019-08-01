TheStreet Upgrades NCR (NYSE:NCR) to “B”

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.
Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.
In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 998.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NCR by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in NCR by 71.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
