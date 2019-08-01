TheStreet Upgrades NCR (NYSE:NCR) to “B”

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a positive return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 998.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NCR by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in NCR by 71.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

