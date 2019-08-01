Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van Sells 2,906 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $72,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Der Salm Johannes Rene Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,905 shares of Thermon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $74,600.40.

On Thursday, June 13th, Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 8,716 shares of Thermon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $208,312.40.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 109,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $836.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,792,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

THR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

