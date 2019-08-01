Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 388.61% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.71%.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 284,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.76. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $618,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.