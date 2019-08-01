Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 388.61% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.71%.
NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 284,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.76. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40.
TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
