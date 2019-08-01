The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Rubicon Project posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUBI shares. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The Rubicon Project stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 123,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,259,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,965.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $552,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

