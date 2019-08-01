The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

ENSG stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 219,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $302,252 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

