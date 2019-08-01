The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,459,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.