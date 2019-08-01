TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 227,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

