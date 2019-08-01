Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92, 1,290 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 31,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

