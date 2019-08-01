TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 24,381 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.83 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. FMR LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,554,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 372,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,295,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 352,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,567,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 280,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.